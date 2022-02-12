HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whenever Lee and UAH meet on the hardwood, it’s always a battle; Lee got the win against both the men and women the last time these programs met, so both UAH squads were looking for some revenge when the took the court at Spragins Hall on Saturday.

The men picked up a thrilling overtime victory beating Lee 71-67. The Chargers improve to 15-9 (8-7 Gulf South Conference) with the victory, while Lee drops to 13-8 (9-6 GSC).

CJ Williamson led the Chargers with 27 points, plus he grabbed a team-best nine rebounds to go along with two steals and an assist.

The Lady Chargers earned a huge conference victory over a nationally ranked opponent, defeating No. 19 Lee 67-60. The Chargers improve to 4-15 (3-11 Gulf South Conference) while the Lady Flames slip to 18-4 (11-3 GSC).

Alexis Woods was the Chargers leader in both points and rebounds going for her fifth double-double of the season as she posted 18 points and collected 10 boards. The 18 points are her second-highest mark on the year.

Up next for UAH, the women travel to Auburn Montgomery on Monday, February 14 and the men will gear up for West Alabama on Wednesday, February 16.