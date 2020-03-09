UAH basketball teams heading to the NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the Gulf South Conference tournament is over, the UAH basketball teams are looking ahead to their next opponent.

The women's team earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012; the Lady Chargers come in as the eighth seed and they'll take on the top seeded Lee Lady Flames in the first round of the tournament.

The men's team secured a spot in the NCAA tournament by winning the Gulf South Conference championship; the men will also play Lee in the first round.

UAH comes in as the fourth seed and Lee is right behind at #5.