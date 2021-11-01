UAH basketball teams getting set for season to tip off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH basketball teams have been hard at work this off-season gearing up for a new year on the hardwood and believe it or not hoops season is almost here for the Chargers.

Despite losing their core group of veterans, the men’s team was picked to finish fourth in the Gulf South Conference.

Head coach John Shulman says even though this years team is young his group is very talented and eager, but he still needs a little more from them before they take the court.

“Just some more consistency can we sustain? We had an unbelievable scrimmage last Sunday, we had an amazing night last Wednesday and then we looked like we had never played basketball yesterday,” Shulman said. “It’s just consistency and can we sustain it and early freshmen can’t and that’s why it just takes a little time and that’s why thank goodness basketball is a tournament sport that’s not decided until March.”

The women’s team doesn’t have the same problem as the men do; they’ve got a pretty solid veteran group with nine juniors and seniors on their roster.

The Lady Chargers were picked to finish sixth in the conference; head coach Andrea Lemmond says her team is looking forward to getting after it and they’re excited for what’s to come this year.

“They know the system, they know each other, they know how to play well with each other and they’ve bonded really well off the court with each other which is one of the things we talked about in the postseason last year,’ Lemmond said. “It’s one of the things we really kind of missed out on partly because of Covid and not being able to do as much as we’d like to. I’ve been really excited we’ve talked about amping up our defense, we’ve got a couple of transfers in and like I said a lot of upperclassman that bring a lot of energy each and every day at practice.”

The men’s team opens the season Saturday, November 6 in the 2021 Small College National Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri, against Seattle Pacific; the women’s team will travel to Tuscaloosa on Thursday, November 4 for a preseason exhibition with the Crimson Tide before opening the campaign with a November 12 contest against Saint Leo.