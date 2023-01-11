HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For basketball teams in Power Five conferences, like the SEC, they’re all just getting their conference play underway but that’s not the case for the UAH Chargers and the Gulf South Conference.

UAH has been playing conference games as early as the middle of November and now both Charger basketball teams are deep into their GSC schedule.

The men’s team sits at 14-4 overall with a 9-3 mark in the league. Head coach John Shulman says his team is hanging in there but they still have a lot they can improve on.

“Learning from failures has been pretty good with us because we haven’t wasted our failures and we’ve had some. Not a lot but we’ve had some,” Shulman said. “Trying to figure out our identity to our basketball team is not easy and to be honest there’s only one identity for our team; we better defend and we better rebound and if we can do that we’ll be fine.”

The Lady Chargers don’t necessarily have the results they’ve been looking for, sitting at 3-13 overall with a 3-9 GSC record.

Head coach Andrea Lemmond says despite the struggles her team has shown that she’s also seen a great deal of growth from the beginning of the season; she’s telling her players to focus on themselves and not let what’s happened in the past get to them.

Lemmond says they just have to go 1-0 in each matchup from now on as they get rematches against their conference opponents.

“We’ve got round two where we get everybody again and we’re looking at it as a brand new season,” Lemmond said. “Just move on from the beginning of the season. We’ve grown, we’ve learned and we’re pulling more pieces together. They play hard and they’re learning some things but this is a clean slate for us. It’s 0-0 these last 12 games and we’re fighting for a spot in the tournament.”

Both UAH teams are set to take on Auburn Montgomery on Saturday, January 14. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will follow down in Montgomery.