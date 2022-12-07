HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a two game homestand, the UAH basketball teams are set to hit the road once again to take on some tough GSC competition.

The men’s team is off to a hot start to open the 2022 campaign; the Chargers are riding a three-game win streak sitting at 8-2 overall with a 4-1 record in GSC action.

“It’s hard because last year’s team was young with three freshmen in the starting line up, but this year’s team acts like we know it all, we’re good, we won an NCAA tournament game last year and we’ve got everybody back,” said head coach John Shulman. “I don’t allow people to get too comfortable. We don’t get too comfortable. Losing and failures help us; we’re 8-2 our two losses have helped us more than any of our wins. We don’t allow our team to get too high or too low or too comfortable because when you’re complacent you’re not very good.”

The women sit at 2-6 overall with a 2-3 record in conference play. As they gear up for their next opponents, what’s been a big focus on the practice court this week?

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve focused on is our defense,” said women’s head coach Andrea Lemmond. “Just trying to pressure the other teams into not getting comfortable in what they want to run and kind of dictating them a little bit more in what we want them to do. Also, cutting down on some of our own mistakes because I think early in the year the first few games we were kind of our biggest opponent.”

Both Chargers teams will play at Delta State on Friday, December 9 and then they’ll travel to Mississippi College for a doubleheader on Sunday, December 11.