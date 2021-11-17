UAH basketball teams gearing up for first home games of the 2021-22 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been a long eight months without any Charger basketball action over at Spragins Hall, but now it’s time for UAH hoops to return to the 256.

Both teams are thrilled to be back playing at home; head coaches John Shulman and Andrea Lemmond say there’s something magical about playing in Spragins and they can’t wait to be back in front of Charger Nation.

The men’s team is hosting the Bill Penney Classic this weekend where the Chargers will take on Columbus State and Fisk; their first game is set to tip-off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

The women’s team has their first home game of the new campaign on Thursday, November 18 at Spragins Hall against Trevecca Nazarene at 5:30 p.m.