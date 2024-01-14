HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Sunday, the UAH basketball players took a step away from the court and gave back to those in need, working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build around 25 beds for local children across the Tennessee Valley.

The Chargers worked with this national organization last year, whose motto is “No kids sleep on the floor.” The UAH athletes went through the bed-making process by sanding the wood, putting drills in, staining, and branding it.

In the middle of a long season, the Chargers say it’s good to step back and give back to those less fortunate, and remember that there’s much more to life than basketball.

“Giving back to the community is really important for us as Chargers, as UAH Chargers because I mean we play basketball and it’s a sport, it’s a game, this is much more important than the game we play. We’re doing something that’s bigger than ourselves and it’s not about ourselves it’s about being a better community,” UAH redshirt junior forward Tanner Shulman said.

“It’s really nice it’s like a breath of fresh air because we’re so focused on what we’re doing and we forget that there’s so much other things going on in the world. Like we are blessed with a huge opportunity and sometimes we forget how blessed we are and something like this gives us the opportunity to really look back and really thank god for what we are blessed for. It’s really cool to see like just putting pieces of wood together, how much that can make an impact on a child,” UAH sophomore guard Bellah Machen added.

Both UAH squads will be back in action on Saturday hosting Auburn Montgomery.