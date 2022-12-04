HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball team started out fast and never looked back on Sunday, getting the 71-51 win over Shorter.

It’s the sixth straight home win for the Chargers as they improve to 8-2 (4-1 Gulf South).

CJ Williamson led the way with 12 points while Chaney Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Dalton Dodd went 3-of-3 from the floor for 10 points with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile the UAH women also controlled the game from start to finish to get the 55-42 win over Shorter. Haley Nichols led the Chargers with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds, the by a Charger this season. Andie Flatgard chipped in with 10 points as UAH improves to 2-6 (2-3 Gulf South).

Next, both UAH squads hit the road to play at Delta State on Friday, Dec. 9. The women tip off at 5:30 with the men taking the court at 7:30 p.m.