HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball team started out fast than hung on late to get the 71-66 home win over Mississippi College.

Chaney Johnson led the Chargers with 27 points and 11 rebounds, collecting his second double-double of the season, while Max Shulman added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Chargers improve to 19-6, 14-5 GSC.

Meanwhile, the UAH women’s basketball team had its best day offensively of the season, posting a season-high 74 points in the 74-49 win over Mississippi College.

Athens native Alaina Taylor had a career-best 25 points to lead the Chargers, going 7-for-12 from three. Haelim Adle finished with 11 points while Bellah Machen added 12 points in the win as the Chargers improve to 7-16, 7-12 GSC.

UAh will finish off its homestand on Wednesday against West Georgia, with the women tipping off at 5:30 and the men at 7:30 p.m.