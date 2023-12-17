HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball team dominated wire-to-wire on Sunday to earn the 81-63 win over Mississippi College, winning their fourth straight.

Jack Kostel had a double-double with a team-leading 16 points plus 10 rebounds. The Chargers shot just over 47 percent from the field while holding Mississippi College to just 35 percent.

Meanwhile, the UAH women also had a strong performance in front of the home crowd on Sunday, getting the 71-48 win over Mississippi College.

Haley Nichols led the Chargers with 14 points while Bella White added 13. The 71 points is the most the Chargers have scored this season as they pick up their third straight win.

Both squads now have some time off for the holidays before returning to the court at home on December 30th against West Georgia. The women start at 2:00 p.m., with the men following at 4:00 p.m.