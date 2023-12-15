HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball team overcame a slow start to get the 71-64 win over Delta State.

Athens native Tommy Murr led the Chargers with 15 points while Luke Burnett also added 15 as UAH improved to 7-3 (5-1 GSC) on the season.

Meanwhile, the UAH women’s game came down to the wire, with Rogers alum Madie Krieger hitting the game-winning shot with less than a second left for the 55-53 win over Delta State.

Krieger finished with 11 points while Bellah Machen led the way with 12 points as the Chargers improved to 4-5 (3-3 GSC) on the season.

Both UAH squads will be back in action on Sunday against Mississippi College, with the women tipping off at 2:00 p.m. and the men following at 4:00 p.m.