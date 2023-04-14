HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Standout UAH basketball guard Chaney Johnson has entered his name in the transfer portal.

In his third season with the Chargers, Johnson led the team in scoring at nearly 16 points per game and added 6.6 rebounds per game. Those numbers ranked in the top eight in the GSC, earning him GSC Player of the Year honors. He became the 31st player in program history to score over 1,000 points during his career.

This past season, Johnson helped the Chargers win the GSC regular season title and make it to the south regional final. He was then named to the South Regional All-Tournament team and named an NABC First Team All-South district honoree.