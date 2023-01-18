HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team opened up the week’s slate with a 99-69 victory over Montevallo, while the Lady Chargers fell in a hard-fought battle 66-61 to the Lady Falcons.

UAH’s men’s team improves to 15-5 (10-4 GSC), while UM slides to 8-11 (6-9 GSC). The women from UAH slide to 3-15 (3-11 GSC), while UM improves to 8-11 (8-7 GSC).

Up next for UAH, they host West Alabama in a doubleheader on Saturday, January 21 that will start with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s contest will follow.