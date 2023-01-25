HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH basketball teams are gearing up for another road trip of GSC matchups.

The men’s team suffered a tough loss to West Alabama and will look to bounce back in their next game; with the loss to the Tigers, UAH slides to 15-6 (10-5 GSC).

The women are coming off their first win since December 9; the Lady Chargers sit at 4-15 overall with a 4-11 conference record.

Their first stop is Shorter on Thursday, January 26; the women’s game is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. with the men’s game following at 6:30 p.m.