UAH basketball picks up wins against GSC opponent Mississippi College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Chargers are coming out of Spragins Hall this week undefeated after both the men's and women's basketball teams beat Delta State and Mississippi College.

The men's team beat the Choctaws 88-53 to advance to 16-3 on the season; the men's team remains undefeated at home so far this year.

The women's team fought in a gritty battle against Mississippi College coming out on top with the final score of 72-67. Senior guard Aryn Sanders finished with 16 points on the day, plus she also scored her 1,000th career point in the matchup; Sanders becomes just the eighth player in UAH women's basketball history to reach this milestone.

Aryn Sanders has become the 8th player in @UAHWBB history to score 1,000 career points!#UnitedWeCharge pic.twitter.com/A9q0oxYaYr — UAH Chargers (@UAHChargers) January 25, 2020

Both teams travel to Delta State on Thursday, January 30.