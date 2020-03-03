UAH basketball hosting GSC tournament doubleheader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's officially time for post-season play for UAH basketball and for the first time since the Gulf South Conference moved the quarterfinals back to campus sites it will be a doubleheader here in Huntsville on Super Tuesday.

The men's team is 23-5 on the season; one of those five losses came against West Florida back in December, which is the team that UAH will host in the first round.

The Argonauts are 14-13 on the season, but West Florida will have some confidence coming into this game after beating the Chargers already this season.

Head coach John Shulman says his team is gonna be hungry for that win and they'll be ready to play.

"In these type of games it's not really about the Xs and Os it's about are you having fun competing, are you having fun are you excited about playing and the answer would be absolutely," Shulman said. "We've just gotta do what we do it's not anything different. If you make this thing too big then you come out tight; we're not gonna come out tight. We're gonna come out competing our tail ends off and we've got a good game plan."

"We obviously lost that game so that's something we've really wanted to make right and so I think we'll be ready to play," said UAH redshirt junior forward Kerney Lane. "A lot of us had tough games that game, so I think that we'll be extremely ready to play and ready to get back after it. I think we just have to have confidence in ourselves. We've got players that can make plays so I think we've gotta be ready to do that. We've just gotta trust our coaches to put us in the right spots and we'll be ready to make some plays."

The women's team is hosting in-state rival Montevallo.

UAH got the win over the Lady Falcons earlier this season, but the Lady Chargers just lost to Montevallo last Thursday.

Head coach Andrea Lemmond says despite that loss she knows her team has proven they can be one of the tougher teams in the conference and they're planning on proving that on Tuesday.

"Getting them to believe in themselves and each other and just kinda trusting the process cause that's what it is it's a process and this is when you wanna be playing good," Lemmond said. "We started the season out a little bit tough. We played some tough teams and we got beat by a lot of points; I was excited to play those games because it kind of knocks you back down a little bit and makes you really just focus on the process and not on the outcome just focus on the process and I think this group has done a really good job of doing that."

"We played Montevallo last week and we didn't get the outcome that we wanted, but we saw how we can play if we just play to our own ability and do what we do and don't let other teams kind of dictate the way that we play," said UAH senior guard Aryn Sanders. "I think we definitely have that mindset going into tomorrow. We know that we have the ability to beat anybody if we play like us just worked on our game and what we can do to win and hopefully make it to Samford this weekend."

The women's game against Montevallo is set to tip off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Spragins Hall and the men's game with West Florida will follow at 8 p.m.

