HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball team is off to a strong start to their new campaign, but that might be what you expect from a team who didn’t lose any seniors from last season.

Head coach John Shulman is quick to say that just because they didn’t lose anyone doesn’t mean there aren’t bumps in the road and adjustments to make.

After the first few weeks of the season, the Chargers are sitting at 6-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Coming off a two-point overtime win against West Alabama, UAH is now gearing up for another GSC contest against the Lee Flames.

“Every program needs a rival, a bitter rival, a rival that is hated and that is our rival,” Shulman said. “We don’t like them and they don’t like us; we have respect for them and I think they have respect for us. It’ll be a battle. To have a battle Dec. 2 is not my cup of tea in league play but it is what it is. You’d rather have these battles at home vs. Lee in February but we don’t we have them in December, so it counts the same when you look at league standings in March so we’ve got to be ready to roll.”

The women will also host Lee Friday night; tip-off for the Lady Chargers is set for 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.