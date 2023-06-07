HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The National College Baseball Writer’s Association announced its 2023 All-America team, and UAH was represented by Landon Ezzell as an honorable mention for the utility position.

Ezzell is the first Charger since 2016 to be named to the All-America team, with the last player being Wilson Adams, who was named to the team as an honorable-mention pitcher.

The Russellville native was the Chargers’ leading hitter this season in a number of categories, including batting average (.412), OPS (1.092), runs scored (51), hits (80), doubles (14), and RBI (46). He played at both third base and in the outfield, which earned him an honorable mention.

Ezzell held a hitting streak of 19 games during the season and struck out fewer than ten times on the year.

The senior was First Team NCBWA All-South Region, First Team D2CCA All-South Region, and First Team All-GSC. Ezzell concluded his UAH career with his first appearance on an All-America team.