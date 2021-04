HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH baseball team opened up a three-game Gulf South Conference series at Charger Park on Friday against No. 22 Shorter with a doubleheader split with a 9-5 win in game one followed by a 13-2 loss in the night cap.

UAH moves to 13-14 (11-12 GSC), while SU sits at 22-10 (19-10 GSC).

UAH and Shorter wrap up the three-game set on Saturday, April 17 at noon at Charger Park.