HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH baseball team clinched a series win on Saturday afternoon against No. 19 Valdosta State, winning game one of the doubleheader 4-3. The Blazers would take game two in a wild one, 15-14.

Garrett Bodine and Will Noles each recorded two hits for the Chargers in game one.

In game two, the Chargers struck first off of a Colin Brewer grand slam in the first. The Blazers scored 11 runs during the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding lead. The Chargers stormed back to tie it at 14 all, but the Blazers then scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

UAH improves to 24-17 (15-9 GSC) and will begin a three-game series at Union on Friday.