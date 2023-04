HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH baseball team ended the regular season with a doubleheader split, as Auburn Montgomery took game one 5-4 but UAH bounced back in game two for the 2-1 win.

With Friday’s win, the Chargers end the regular season with six straight series wins.

In game two, Garrett Bodine went 2-for-3 with a home run.

UAH ends the regular season with a 29-18 (20-10 GSC) record and now prepares for the GSC tournament where they earned the No. 3 seed.