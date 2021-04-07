UAH baseball ready to bounce back after COVID shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In the preseason poll, the UAH baseball team was picked to finish second in the Gulf South Conference, but so far this season the Chargers have had a hard time finding their groove; UAH currently sits at 11-12 overall and 10-11 in conference play.

The Chargers recently had to shut down activities due to COVID-19, but now the Chargers are ready to get back to the action.

This team knows they had high expectations set before the season even started and they still have those goals for themselves; even with COVID interrupting their season, the Chargers think they have what it takes with this year’s group to bounce back and go on a roll these next few weeks.

“I’ve had teams in the past where I don’t think they’d handle it well but I think this team can,” said UAH baseball head coach Hunter Royer. “They do everything right things just haven’t gone their way at times, but they come out and work every day and I think they’ve got the right mentality to do it.”

UAH redshirt senior outfielder Will Acuff says despite their record he believes they have a talented group and wants his team to keep fighting through this season.

“Obviously where we’re at right now is not where we wanna be but it is what it is and I think we have one of the most talented teams in the conference,” Acuff said. “We’ve seen it in spurts where we look like we’re one of the best teams in the conference and there’s days we don’t but I really do believe we’ve got the right guys to do it.”

UAH is back in action with a doubleheader against Trevecca Nazarene in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.