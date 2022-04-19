HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH baseball team wrapped up its home nonconference slate with a 14-13 win over Young Harris on Tuesday afternoon at Charger Park.

The Chargers offense recorded 16 hits in the contest, led by Garrett Bodine, Landon Ezzell and Jeff Hunter with three hits apiece. Both Bodine and Ezzell notched a home run and a double amongst their three hits.

UAH improves to 21-21, while YHC slips to 28-14.

The Chargers look ahead to a three-game Gulf South Conference series at Shorter on Friday and Saturday.