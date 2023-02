HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH baseball team struggled to get much going offensively on Saturday at Missouri S&T got the 11-2 win.

The second game of the doubleheader was rained out in the second inning with the game tied at 2.

Daniel McCary and Collin Brewer drove in the runs for the Chargers.

UAH falls to 8-7 on the season and will face West Alabama on Tuesday in Birmingham.