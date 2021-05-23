HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH baseball team has earned a berth to the 2021 NCAA Division II Championship and will compete in the South Regional.
UAH will start off the South Region tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. as the No. 5 seed against second-seeded Lee, which will be held at West Florida in Pensacola, Florida from May 27-30.
This is the seventh time in program history the UAH baseball program has reached the NCAA tournament and the third time the team will compete in the South Regional.
UAH baseball earns spot in NCAA South Regional
