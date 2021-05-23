UAH baseball earns spot in NCAA South Regional

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- The Rocket City Fair is back in town outside Joe Davis stadium, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Fun filled rides, food and even some furry friends are just some of the attractions drawing crowds to this year's fair.

This year's amusements include a petting zoo along with a range of rides for all ages and tastes, including thrill seekers. Organizers say they're thrilled to be hosting the fair again.

"We're grateful to be back on the other end of what happened in 2020 and be able to come out and celebrate something in a safe environment, have a great time and you know it's been received really well. Everybody's ready to get back out," said Landon Linton, Rocket City Fair organizer.

The Rocket City Fair runs through Memorial Day. For more information about tickets and hours, visit the Rocket City Fair website.