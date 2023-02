HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH baseball team fell behind early and could never climb back in it on Sunday afternoon, as Lee got the 14-6 win to clinch the weekend series win.

Brock Butler had a two-run home run for the Chargers while Landon Ezzell and Carson Villalta each went 2-for-5.

UAH will be back in action Wednesday hosting Trevecca Nazarene.