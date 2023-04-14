HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH baseball team started out hot offensively and never looked back, dominating Valdosta State 15-5 in eight innings to open the weekend series.

The game was tied at five going into the bottom of the sixth, and then it was all Chargers, winning via the run rule in the eighth.

Mitchell Rottier and Caleb Mahan each drove in three runs and the Chargers as a team did not strike out once in the game.

The series continues on Saturday with a doubleheader, with game one set for noon at Charger Park.