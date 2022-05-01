HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH baseball team wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a doubleheader against West Alabama, as the Chargers took the first game 11-6 before also winning the series finale 7-3.

UAH improves to 25-23 (16-13 GSC), while UWA slides to 15-34 (11-18 GSC).

The Chargers have officially clinched a berth to the 2022 Gulf South Conference Baseball Championships for the third straight season. The GSC tournament will be held from May 6-10 in Oxford, Alabama, at Choccolocco Park.