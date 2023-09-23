HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH Athletics Department has officially inducted seven members into the 2023 Class of the UAH Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Class includes:

Lennie Acuff – men’s basketball

Lane Davis – softball

Annette Fletcher – women’s basketball

Godwin Gbenimacho – men’s soccer

Derek Puppa – hockey

Tanya Wigley Broadway – women’s basketball and volleyball

Audrey Williams – softball

Former student-athletes become eligible for induction consideration 10 full years after their last season of collegiate competition and should have earned All-America, all-region, or all-conference honors, and additionally potential nominees should be of good character and reputation while exhibiting community involvement and citizenship.

Coaches and administrators are also eligible after their employment at UAH ended, with additional consideration given for continued contributions to society through community activities and performance in chosen fields which bring distinction to UAH.