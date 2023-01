HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tyler Piacentini scored the first two goals of the game and finished with a hat trick as the Huntsville Havoc got the 8-5 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Rob Darrar scored twice while Jacob Barber, Nathan Hudgin and Sy Nutkevitch each scored once.

The Havoc will now travel to Knoxville on Saturday for a rematch against the Ice Bears, with puck drop set for 7:35 p.m.