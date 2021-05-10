Tyler McCown walks it off for UAH baseball to win GSC semis matchup

OXFORD, Ala. – The UAH baseball team stayed alive in the 2021 GSC Baseball Championships with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory in the semifinals against Delta State.
The UAH offense was led by Garrett Bodine, who went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and one double. He finished with a team-best two runs scored and two RBI.
The Chargers cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth by Colin Brewer before scoring two times in the bottom of the ninth on RBI singles by John Trousdale and Tyler McCown for the walk-off victory.
UAH advances to take on Delta State in an elimination semifinal matchup on Tuesday, May 11 at 11 a.m., and the winner of that contest will move onto a best-of-three series at West Florida on May 18-20 to decide the 2021 GSC Championship.