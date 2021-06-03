Two UAH athletes named finalists for GSC Commissioner’s Trophy

Two UAH athletes have been named finalists for the Gulf South Conference Commissioner’s trophies.

The GSC annually hands out the Commissioner’s Trophy to the league’s top overall male and female student-athletes, recognizing athletic, academic, and extracurricular achievement.

From the UAH volleyball team, standout outside hitter Abby Brooks has been named finalists for the women’s trophy; the men’s finalist from UAH is All-American star guard Sam Orf.

This honor was first awarded in 1975 and honored the outstanding male student-athlete in the conference. In 1983, when the Conference officially began conducting women’s championships, the GSC began honoring its outstanding female student-athlete as well.

The 2021 GSC Commissioner’s Trophy winners will be announced Thursday, June 10.