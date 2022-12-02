HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — On Friday, two Sparkman volleyball players put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent.

Tam Nguyen signed to play at Blackburn College while Alena Godwin will be heading to Snead State.

The duo has been playing together throughout high school, helped the Senators make back-to-back state tournament appearances, and are now excited to continue their volleyball careers.

“I loved the community, it’s kind of like home and family, and I love the players and coaches as well. It means the world to me, I started playing volleyball when I was in eighth grade and I just fell in love with it so going to the next level just made me really proud of myself,” Godwin said.

“It’s amazing honestly, it’s a dream that I’ve had ever since I started playing volleyball. I’ve been playing with Alena for a long time as well so it’s great to watch her grow and her see me grow and we’re both signing together and it’s both a dream that we’ve had since playing,” Nguyen added.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.