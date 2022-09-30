HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – CBS is the place to be for football on October 8! SEC Showdowns are back, and two rivalries will face off on the gridiron.

As the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, Auburn and Georgia’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff couldn’t come soon enough for avid Tigers and Bulldogs fans.

News 19 Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian will be live at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. for kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa!

After an argument arose from comments made by Nick Saban, he and Jimbo Fisher have made up. This comes after the Texas A&M head coach called the Alabama head coach a “narcissist.”

News 19 Sports Director Olivia Whitmire will be live as the two face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Also, tune in at 12 p.m. for the News 19 SEC Showdown Pregame Special for a dive into these two showdowns, taking a look back at their histories.