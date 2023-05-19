HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Oakwood Academy basketball players are off to play post-grad.

Jayden Nesbitt and Jonathan Walden signed to play with the Dawg Sports Academy basketball program.

DSA is the very first national scheduled post-grad basketball team in the state of Alabama.

Nesbitt and Walden were the first student-athletes to sign in Oakwood’s school history.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.