Two North Alabama teams set to face off in 5A baseball semifinals

After the 2020 season got canceled and no one had the chance to win a baseball state championship last year, every team in the state was a little hungrier for a blue map this season.

Now only four teams in each classification still have the chance to bring a title home. In 5A, two of those teams are right here in north Alabama; Russellville and Madison Academy are set to go head to head in the semifinals.

Mustangs’ head coach David Pressley says he knows there aren’t many holes on this Golden Tigers team, so his team will have to play their best and he believes his group of guys is ready for the challenge.

“They just play together well as a team, they don’t make a lot of mistakes and they really are built on outlasting and forcing you to make mistakes and really taking advantage of it,” Pressley said. “Really the believability has set in. We have great players and nine seniors. It helps having those guys that have been around the block they were in the semifinals two years ago against Springville so they have playoff experience and they’re talented.”

Madison Academy will host the semifinals series on Wednesday, May 12; they’ll play a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. and then if a game three is necessary that will be played on Thursday.