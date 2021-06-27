Two more North Alabama natives punch their tickets to the 2021 Olympics

Zach Harting put North Alabama on the 2021 Olympic map by qualifying in the 200M butterfly, and now two more athletes with roots in the 256 have punched their tickets to Tokyo.

Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks earned spot on Team USA for track and field in the long jump; the Crimson Tide alumna jumped 6.96 meters to finish third and make the Olympic team.

QUANESHA BURKS! The Crimson Tide NCAA Champion & All-American has made the 🇺🇸 Olympic Team in the long jump and is Tokyo Bound!#BamaJumps x #TrackFieldTrials21 x #RollTide pic.twitter.com/s1t4Z02sET — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) June 27, 2021

For men’s track and field, JuVaughn Harrison won the men’s high jump posting a clean sheet through 2.33 meters.

The former Columbia Eagle is called Mr. Jumps over at LSU and after his performance in the trials the nickname certainly fits.

𝗨.𝗦. 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡



JuVaughn Harrison of @LSUTrackField won the Men's High Jump at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field and is HEADED TO TOKYO!



Harrison posted a clean sheet through 2.33m (7-7¾)!



📷 @jaybendlinphoto (@GoTrackTownUSA) pic.twitter.com/d8051R2iZD — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) June 27, 2021

Congratulations to both Burks and Harrison on such an incredible accomplishment!