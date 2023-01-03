TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Following Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jahmyr Gibbs’ NFL Draft announcement, two more Alabama juniors have officially announced their plans to go pro.

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch declared Monday for the 2023 draft.

In Branch’s announcement, he wrote, “I’ve developed so much since my freshman year and because of Alabama I’m confident that I’m prepared to take my game to the next level.”

After one season with the Tide, cornerback Eli Ricks announced his decision to declare for the draft.

In his announcement, the LSU transfer said “I want to thank coaches Nick Saban, Travaris Robinson, Pete Golding, and the entire Alabama staff that accepted me in as one of their own. While here at Alabama, the staff has supported, pushed, and developed me into the mature young man that I am today. I have learned just as many lessons off the field as on. The Alabama program exceeded my expectations and tested every limit that I set for myself.”