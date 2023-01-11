MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Madison County High School softball players have signed the dotted line to take their talents on the diamond to the collegiate level.

Macy Hancock is heading to Calhoun Community College and Taytum Lowe is joining the ladies from Oakwood University.

“I’m very blessed I’m glad I get the opportunity to continue my athletic career not many people get to do that so I’m very blessed to have this opportunity,” Hancock said. “I fell in love with the campus when I went to camps, I fell in love with the staff the coaches all the girls that I met and I just felt like I belonged there. I felt like I was a part of the team as soon as I walked in.”

“I’m thrilled because I’ve put in a lot of work these past couple of years every girl’s dream is to play after high school, so I’m just really glad I’m really blessed to have the opportunity to go farther,” Lowe said. “I fell in love with the campus, I fell in love with the faculty and teachers that I met and obviously I love Coach Harris. As soon as I stepped foot on the campus, I knew that I belonged there.”

