Two Madison Academy student-athletes sign to play football at the next level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Madison Academy football has a rich tradition of winning, and producing talent that goes on to play at the next level. From Jordan Matthews to Kerryon Johnson and Malik Miller, the school's resumé speaks for itself.

Now you can add Slate Rucker and Jacobi McBride to that list of names. On Wednesday, McBride signed with Alabama Football as a preferred walk-on while Rucker inked his National Letter of Intent with UNA. Both Rucker and McBride are very excited to take a huge step in their playing careers.

"I talked to Coach (Ryan) Aplin the offensive coordinator and he said that I have the speed and hands to play at the next level," said Rucker. "I just need to work hard and just take advantage of the time I have before I get back."

"It feels amazing," said McBride. " I remember back in like 2017, 2016, 2015, watching my favorite player Minkah Fitzpatrick from freshman to his junior year, seeing the whole 2016 defense number one in every spot. It's just a dream come true."

