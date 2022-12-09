HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, two Huntsville High School girls golfers put pen to paper signed their National Letters of Intent.

Ava Schwartz will be headed to UAB while Gabi Nicastro isn’t going to be that far away either, as she signed to play at Samford.

The two have been playing together since eighth grade, led the Panthers to two straight state runner-up finishes, and a number two national ranking, and say they are excited to be just right down the road as they compete at the collegiate level.

“It’s definitely nice to be close to home but not so close so it’s going to be great to be in Alabama, stay here and play four years of golf. I think we’re both really excited we’ll be close to each other, I mean we talked about it when we committed. We’re staying close to each other and we’re very excited that we’ll be right near,” Schwartz said.

“It’s like it lined up perfectly, it was like it was meant to be. I mean we’ll be 15 minutes away from each other, see each other all the time, hopefully, we’ll get to play some tournaments together. Every year, like if she shoots better than me, I’ll shoot better than her, we’ll just do better each time and if it wasn’t for Ava, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Nicastro added.

But first, both golfers say they are eager for their senior season this spring at Huntsville, and aiming to finally bring home that blue map.