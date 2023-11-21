HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, two Hazel Green softball players put pen to paper, signing their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Outfielder Alyssa Pittner will play at Southern Union, and pitcher Kailey Hyatt will suit up for Snead State Community College.

Both players were key members of the Trojans’ 2021 state championship team and are eyeing another blue map for their senior season this spring.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.