HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Grissom volleyball players are taking their talents to the next level.

Kayla Johnson and Chaiza Jones have been Tigers teammates, and now they’ll be Golden Bears teammates. On Friday, they both have signed to play for the Miles College program, an opportunity they’re both thankful for.

“Honestly, it just means everything I’ve ever done, all the practices and everything… it’s paid off,” said Johnson. “It means that I get to play the sport that I love just a lot longer, just another four years… hopefully longer than that.”

“When I visited they all made me feel like I was at home and I liked it there,” Jones told News 19. “The environment the community so I was like I think this is somewhere that I’d like to play.”

Miles College is a historically Black university in Fairfield. It is associated with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.