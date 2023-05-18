DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Decatur student-athletes are taking their skills to the collegiate level.

Towns McClendon is off to cheer for the Troy Trojans and Olivia Counts signed with the Calhoun volleyball program.

Both of them are excited about this next step and thankful for all that Decatur High has given them over the years.

“I like Troy because I really like the people there. I love the campus. And when I went there for my visit, it just felt like home,” McClendon said. “I’m so excited to do it not everybody gets to do it but I’m really thankful and I feel really blessed that I get to be able to continue”

“They have a great coach who, she was a former coach here, she’s an amazing person. I loved playing for her,” Counts said. “We’ve had some great coaches who have put us through hard work all the time to make you prepared for the next level.”

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.