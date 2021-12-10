Two Buckhorn baseball players sign the dotted line

Two Buckhorn Baseball players’ dreams are coming true now that they’ve officially signed the dotted line to play at the collegiate level.

Dylan Campbell is taking his talents to Southern Union and Luke Price will join the Lawson State program.

Both Campbell and Price say their programs will help them grow tremendously as a player and they can’t wait to get to work.

“I’ve always heard it’s a really good program and I got down there everything just stood out it was really a no brainer from the coaches, to the facilities and the campus it’s in the perfect spot there’s no distractions really let’s just go down there and grind,” Campbell told News 19.

“It’s a program I feel like is gonna develop me over the next two years and the coaches are amazing we just made a connection right there when I met them and I can’t wait to get down there,” Price said.

Congrats to both Dylan and Luke on this incredible accomplishment!