ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Ardmore student-athletes are taking their talents to the next level.

Both Ella Singletary and Addison Kilgore will be taking their softball skills to the college scene.

Singletary signed to UT Southern and Kilgore will be playing at Andrew College; both girls are super excited about this next step in their athletic careers and love how their new programs feel like home.

“When I went there for the first time in eighth grade, I immediately fell in the love with the coaches and the campus and when I toured further it just had a homey feel,” Singletary said.

“Whenever I went to visit there I connected with the coach and one of the players and it’s kind of a small town like Ardmore so it just felt like home,” Kilgore said.

