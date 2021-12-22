Two Alabama football coaches test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Alabama football coaches tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Trainor Jeff Allen.

Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien and Offensive Line coach Doug Marrone have very mild symptoms and are at home isolating.

Saban and Allen anticipate both coaches to be able to coach in the semi-finals for the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Read the full statement here:

“We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19. The have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines. We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen