Tua named Dolphins’ starting quarterback

MIAMI (WIAT/ESPN) — Tua Tagovailoa has been named the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.
The announcement came Tuesday morning after making his NFL debut Sunday against the New York Jets. He completed both of his passes for 9 yards in the game.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has backed up starter Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first six games of this season. The Dolphins are currently 3-3 and are second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills.
Miami has a bye this week. Tua will make his first career start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
