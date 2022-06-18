HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Anyone who’s involved with sports knows that there really is never an offseason, especially for the coaches. They’re busy game planning for the next season, they might be on the recruiting trail, but every now and then they have the chance to get out and have some fun.

Some Troy University coaches got to have some fun in the Rocket City as Troy athletics continued their Trojan Tour with a stop in Huntsville.

The tour is used as a way for Troy coaches and staff members to get out and interact with their fans on their home turf.

The tour was headlined by former Grissom standout and current Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall. He was joined by women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby and volleyball coach Josh Lauer for the stop in North Alabama.

Coach Sumrall says the whole tour is a great way to see the fans all over Alabama and parts of Florida, and getting the opportunity to come back home for one of the stops was just icing on the cake.

“It’s a great trip for me and my family. For Troy to put an event on here in Huntsville it allows us to get back and not only see the Troy fan base that’s here but lots of friends and family,” Sumrall said. “It’s a great situation for us to get on our fan bases’ turf, connect and engage with them one on one and just spend quality time with them and let them get to know us as people maybe away from what they see on game day or on the sideline.”

The upcoming season will be Sumrall’s first as head coach of the Trojans; Troy will open the season on the road at Ole Miss and then will host Alabama A&M for their first home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 10.