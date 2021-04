HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH baseball team wrapped up a three-game Gulf South Conference series with No. 22 Shorter with a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

John Trousdale’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the tenth gave UAH the 4-3 victory in extra innings and also the series win after Shorter evened the contest at 3-3 in the seventh.

UAH improves to 14-14 (12-12 GSC), while SU dips to 22-11 (19-11 GSC). The Chargers hit the road to visit Delta State next Saturday and Sunday to continue GSC play.